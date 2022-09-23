Who's Playing

Missouri @ Auburn

Current Records: Missouri 2-1; Auburn 2-1

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Mizzou, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Mizzou strolled past the Abilene Christian Wildcats with points to spare last week, taking the game 34-17. Mizzou QB Brady Cook was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 294 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 42 yards on the ground. Cook hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn scored first but ultimately less than the Penn State Nittany Lions in their contest last week. Auburn suffered a grim 41-12 defeat to Penn State. Auburn was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Auburn, but they got scores from RB Jarquez Hunter and QB Robby Ashford.

Missouri's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Auburn's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Giving up four turnovers, Auburn had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Mizzou can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.