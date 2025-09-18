Oklahoma and Auburn limped through the SEC in 2024, but a year later are in position to contend for a title. The programs meet amid strong starts to their respective seasons, with top-25 rankings and big-time quarterbacks in tow.

The showdown between the No. 11 Sooners (3-0) and No. 22 Tigers (3-0) is not short on storylines. Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold returns to the scene of his benching at Owen Field, where nearly one year to the day, coach Brent Venables placed him on the sideline after three turnovers in a 25-15 loss to Tennessee. Arnold returns looking for revenge, but more importantly, an avenue to erase the past and lift Auburn back into the national spotlight as the Tigers' new starting quarterback.

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Arnold and Venables -- or Auburn and Oklahoma -- but emotions will be running high as the programs try to solidify their footing in the SEC and College Football Playoff race Saturday afternoon at Owen Field. Meanwhile, Oklahoma's John Mateer has emerged as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner after passing and running all over Michigan in an early-season win.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Auburn's explosive running game: Auburn leans heavily on Arnold and the running backs, and the team's expected points added per rush leads the nation, according to CFB-Graphs.com. The Tigers are averaging 5.8 yards per carry, led by junior Jeremiah Cobb, who has 314 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per tote. Auburn piled up 307 yards on the ground in its season-opening 38-24 victory at Baylor. Oklahoma has done well defending the run, ranking 34th in rush defense at 96.3 yards per game.

Tigers struggling on the road: Auburn hasn't defeated a top-15 team on the road in 11 years (No. 4 Ole Miss in 2014). The Tigers haven't fared much better against the top 25, either. They've lost eight straight road games to teams ranked in the AP poll. Brent Venables is 5-5 against ranked teams as he tries to give the Sooners multiple wins against ranked teams before October for only the third time in program history (1954, 1990).

Mateer vs. Arnold II: Saturday isn't just a reunion between Arnold and Oklahoma; it's also a rematch for Mateer and Arnold. The two met back in high school in Texas, where Arnold's Guyer High defeated Mateer's Little Elm High 45-31 in 2021. Mateer had the better day statistically, with 316 total yards and three touchdowns. Arnold had 222 yards and two scores. Mateer and Arnold's early-season performances have given the SEC two quarterbacks with four-plus passing touchdowns and four-plus rushing touchdowns through three games for the first time since 2000.

Where to watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABCl | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Auburn vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Auburn will challenge Oklahoma's defensive line, but can the Tigers throw the ball to pull off the upset? Auburn is 3-8-1 against the spread against ranked teams since 2020 and 1-11 straight up. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer enters Week 4 as the only quarterback in the country averaging more than 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing. Auburn's pass defense has been suspect, though it continues to stuff the run. Auburn has been one-dimensional on offense despite having an incredible roster of receivers. Oklahoma has been more balanced. Take the home team. Don't touch the spread. Pick: Oklahoma SU



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OU -6.5 Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Auburn Auburn Oklahoma Oklahoma Auburn Auburn SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Auburn Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

