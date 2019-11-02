Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming, time, odds, prediction, pick
The Tigers hope to rebound from last week's loss against the Rebels
No. 11 Auburn will return to the Loveliest Village on The Plains to face Ole Miss on Saturday, just one week after losing a heartbreaker to LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers are likely on the outside looking in for the race for the SEC West division title, but a hot streak in November can put them in position to make a New Year's Six Bowl for the third time in four years. Despite the issues currently swirling around Auburn's QB situation with Joey Gatewood deciding to transfer out, this team is still capable of achieving some of its goals for the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Rebels are coming off a bye week following back-to-back losses to Missouri and Texas A&M, respectively, and needing to string together some wins to achieve bowl eligibility.
What will happen Saturday night on the Plains? Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Storylines
Auburn: The Tigers defense has been phenomenal this season, but can't keep them in every game. Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown, Big Kat Bryant and the rest of that front seven consistently disrupt plays in the backfield and give their offense a chance. That offense simply hasn't taken advantage of that chance against good opponents this season. Quarterback Bo Nix has completed just 41.9 percent of his passes against ranked teams with four touchdowns and six interceptions. The good news is that Ole Miss isn't ranked and its defense has been less-than-stellar this year. The bad news is that confidence in Nix is waning, and an inconsistent outing could force Malzahn to make a quarterback change.
Ole Miss: The Rebels defense ranks 11th in the SEC in yards per play at 5.73 and has given up 134 plays of 10 or more yards -- the most in the SEC. So ... par for the course for the Ole Miss defense. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had surgery last week on his knee but should play on Saturday. He has started the last four games, but has shared first-team reps with fellow freshman Matt Corral prior to the bye week. Plumlee has provided a different element on the ground, but Corral has been a much more effective passer. It'll be interesting to see how coach Matt Luke attacks an Auburn defense that has been stout against everyone this year.
Game prediction, picks
Auburn's play-calling is as predictable as the sunrise and the passing threat is as dangerous as a guppy in a shark tank. Running back JaTarvious Whitlow is still banged up, and the other Tigers running backs are either limited or inexperienced. Nix will have enough success through the air to give Auburn a relatively easy win, but Auburn's offense isn't going to be enough to get them a cover. The Rebels will recognize tendencies and take enough risks to keep it relatively close. Pick: Ole Miss (+18.5)
So what CFB picks can you make with confidence in Week 10, and which line is Vegas way off on? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 10 live top 25 scores, highlights
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Oregon vs. USC pick, live stream
There's plenty of intrigue in LA as the Ducks and Trojans face off in a huge Pac-12 battle
-
Miami romps past FSU in Tallahassee
And whatever rumblings there might be about Willie Taggart's job status will only amplify
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Oregon score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Oregon travels to face USC in a big Pac-12 game
-
Memphis vs. SMU pick, live stream
It's a huge American Athletic Conference showdown in the Liberty Bowl
-
Memphis vs. SMU score, live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as Memphis hosts SMU in a top-25 showdown
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game