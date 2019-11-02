Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation on 100-64 run

Teams looking to get back on the winning track meet in an SEC West matchup on Saturday when Bo Nix and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers (6-2) have lost two of three after starting the season 5-0, while the Rebels (3-5) have lost four of five, including two in a row. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Auburn vs. Ole Miss. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that the Tigers, who have had six straight winning seasons and nine in the past 10 years, have dominated Ole Miss over the years and are 15-4 against the Rebels since the 2000 season. Auburn has won three straight in the series, including 31-16 in last year's matchup at Mississippi. The Tigers are also 16-0 vs. Ole Miss when they are ranked and the Rebels are not.

Much of Auburn's offensive success can be attributed to a strong receiving corps, led by sophomore Seth Williams who has a team-high 29 receptions for 523 yards (18.0 average) and eight touchdowns. Last year against Ole Miss, he caught two passes for 83 yards, including a 62-yard gain.

But just because the Tigers have had plenty of success against the Rebels doesn't guarantee they will cover the Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

That's because Ole Miss is looking for three more wins to hit bowl eligibility. The Rebels are coming off a hard-fought 24-17 loss to Texas A&M last week and also played a ranked California squad to the wire earlier in the season. A 59-31 loss to top-ranked Alabama was the only game the Rebels have failed to keep tight this season.

Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has split snaps with Matt Corral under center in recent weeks and has added a new dimension to the Ole Miss offense. Plumlee has run for over 100 yards in three of his last four games, and his ability to spread the field and make defenders miss in space will be crucial if the Rebels want to pull off the upset, or at least stay within the spread.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ole Miss vs. Auburn spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.