Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 100-64 roll

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers look to remain unbeaten at home when they host the Ole Miss Rebels in a SEC West college football matchup on Saturday. The Rebels (3-5), who are fifth in the division at 2-3, are 0-3 on the road and trail first-place Alabama by three games. The Tigers (6-2), who are tied for third with Texas A&M at 3-2 in the West, are 3-0 at home. Saturday's kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the Tigers lead the all-time series 32-11. The Tigers are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks of your own, consult the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Auburn vs. Ole Miss. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Tigers are led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix, the son of Patrick, who played quarterback at Auburn from 1992-1995. Bo Nix set numerous Alabama state high school records with more than 12,000 career yards of total offense, throwing for 127 touchdowns and rushing for 34 more. In eight games this season, he has completed 110-of-204 passes for 1,458 yards (53.9 percent) and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed 62 times for 194 yards and four scores.

Auburn's rushing attack should get a boost from JaTarvious Whitlow, who made an extremely quick recovery from a knee injury and was able to see limited action against LSU last week. Coach Gus Malzahn has said Whitlow is progressing, but still not 100 percent, meaning he'll likely split work with freshman D.J. Williams, who accounted for 151 yards from scrimmage against LSU last week.

But just because the Tigers are tough at home does not guarantee they will cover the Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

That's because Ole Miss is looking for three more wins to hit bowl eligibility. The Rebels are coming off a hard-fought 24-17 loss to Texas A&M last week and also played a ranked California squad to the wire earlier in the season. A 59-31 loss to top-ranked Alabama was the only game the Rebels have failed to keep tight this season.

Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has split snaps with Matt Corral under center in recent weeks and has added a new dimension to the Ole Miss offense. Plumlee has run for over 100 yards in three of his last four games, and his ability to spread the field and make defenders miss in space will be crucial if the Rebels want to pull off the upset, or at least stay within the spread.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ole Miss vs. Auburn spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.