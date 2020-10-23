The Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels are 1-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Auburn is 2-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The two SEC West rivals have met 43 times and Auburn holds a 33-10 advantage in the series.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn -3.5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over-under: 70.5 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss +150, Auburn -170

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, falling 33-21. Ole Miss' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 23 carries, and WR Elijah Moore, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 113 yards.

The Ole Miss offense has been prolific in Lane Kiffin's first season. The Rebels are averaging 540.3 yards of total offense per game and have scored at least 35 points in three of four games so far this season. Unfortunately, their defense has given up 579.3 yards per game and a staggering 47 points per game to rank dead last among the 77 teams who have played a game so far in 2020.

What you need to know about Auburn

There was early excitement for Auburn after the Tigers claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the South Carolina Gamecocks who ended up claiming the real prize. Auburn took a 30-22 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by RB Tank Bigsby, who rushed for one TD and 110 yards on 15 carries. The Tigers have generated 927 yards of total offense in the last two weeks, so the offense appears to be coming around after an abysmal start to the season.

In addition, the Tigers are 10-2 in their last 12 games against Ole Miss on the road. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is just 1-5 in its last six games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

