Auburn vs. Oregon: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Auburn (home) vs. Oregon (away)

Last Season Records: Auburn 8-5-0; Oregon 9-4-0;

What to Know

Oregon and Auburn are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on a neutral field at AT&T Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Redbox Bowl, Oregon is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. While Auburn was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon snagged 17 interceptions last year, the 11th most in the nation. But Auburn threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Since the experts predict a loss, Oregon will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.62

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Ducks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.