Auburn vs. Oregon odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 roll

The College Football Playoff era began in the 2014 season and no eventual national champion since lost its season-opener. No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn have realistic national title hopes entering the 2019 campaign and open the season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It's a neutral-site game, but Auburn fans typically travel much better than Oregon fans. It's a 700-mile trip down Interstate 20 for Auburn fans, whereas it's over 2,000 miles from Eugene to Big D. Both schools have very challenging regular-season schedules, so it's more likely than not that Saturday's loser will not make the College Football Playoff because no two-loss team team has yet to do so. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Oregon odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 55, down 1.5 after opening at 56.5. Before making any Oregon vs. Auburn picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Auburn has had plenty of success against current members of the Pac-12 with a 9-3 record and four straight wins. That includes a 6-0 mark against teams from that conference in neutral-site games. To open the 2018 season, the Tigers were ranked No. 9 and 1.5-point favorites against No. 6 Washington of the Pac-12 and beat the Huskies 21-16 at a neutral site game in Atlanta.

The Tigers have won 11 of their last 13 season-openers and five of six under coach Gus Malzahn. The team brings back 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball. The defensive line should be one of the nation's best, led by tackle Derrick Brown. He had 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last year. True freshman Bo Nix won the starting quarterback job in fall camp over redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix has football genes since his father, Patrick, was a former starting quarterback at Auburn. Bo Nix was the No. 1 dual-threat QB recruit in the Class of 2019.

Oregon was picked at Pac-12 Media Days to win the conference's North Division this year. The Ducks return 17 starters, the fourth-most nationally. One of 10 back on offense is senior quarterback Justin Herbert. He might have gone No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft had Herbert declared, but he opted to return to Eugene for "unfinished business." NFL scouts are drooling over the 6-for-6, 237-pounder, who could join Marcus Mariota as the only Heisman Trophy winners at Oregon.

