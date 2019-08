Auburn vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Was Dyer down? The answer will depend on whether or not your asking the people in orange and blue or those in the brightest greens and yellows you've ever seen on Saturday night. That's when No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn will kick off the 2019 season in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. It will be the first time these two programs have met since the 2011 BCS Championship Game when Auburn beat Oregon 22-19 behind Cam Newton and Michael Dyer's ability to defy physics to win a national title.

So while that was the only time these two schools have ever met on the football field, there's plenty of history already, and Oregon would love to get some revenge while maybe changing the way the rest of the country views the Pac-12. As for Auburn, the Tigers might be ranked No. 16, but they're the lowest of the six SEC teams in the AP Top 25 poll. A win over Oregon could be a sign the Tigers are prepared for a lot more than also-ran status in the SEC this season.

Storylines

Auburn: The Tigers are coming off an 8-5 season, and there have been too many of those on The Plains for a lot of Auburn fans. In fact, since winning that national title against Oregon, the Tigers have played for another national title, but lost to Florida State in 2013. In the seven seasons other than those title runs, Auburn has gone 52-40. That's good enough for some programs, but not a team that wants to win national titles like the Tigers do.

This season, Auburn will be trying to do it with a new QB, as freshman Bo Nix was named as the team's starter. Nix is the first true freshman to start the season at QB for Auburn in the modern era, and he's the son of former Auburn QB Patrick Nix (1992-95). Nix was Alabama's Mr. Football winner last season at Pinson Valley, where he played for his father and won consecutive state titles. Now he hopes to bring that kind of success back to Auburn.

Oregon: The Ducks are in a similar situation as Auburn, but with a different perspective. The Ducks went 48-7 in the four seasons following that loss to Auburn, and lost a title game to Ohio State in the very first College Football Playoff Championship. The four seasons since, however, have seen the Ducks go 29-22, but they improved to 9-4 last season and are feeling optimistic heading into 2019.

A big reason for that is Justin Herbert, who many believed would leave school for the NFL last season, but instead came back for his senior season. Herbert enters the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate. The Ducks also have a freshman defensive end in Kayvon Thibodeaux, who headlines a strong recruiting class for Mario Cristobal and the Ducks. The No. 2 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, many believe Thibodeaux will have a significant impact from the start.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, August 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

It's hard to go against the Heisman hopeful QB in a matchup against a true freshman, but it's also hard to pick a Pac-12 team against an SEC squad. Since Auburn last beat Oregon, the Pac-12 and SEC have crossed paths 14 times. The SEC is 10-4 ATS in those games, and that includes a record of 6-0 ATS in neutral site games like this one. Until the Pac-12 proves its capable of not only winning, but covering these games, I have a hard time picking it to. Pick: Auburn (-3.5)

