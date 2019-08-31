Auburn vs. Oregon score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

There has been a lot of attention put this Week 1 meeting between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn. It's to be expected considering it's the only matchup this week between two ranked teams, but things have gotten a bit extreme. There's been talk that if Oregon loses, the Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes are already done. If things go the other way and Auburn drops this one, there will be reports of boosters scrounging up the dough to pay Gus Malzahn's buyout.

All of this is fun to debate, of course, but it also distracts from what should be an excellent game. It's a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game that saw the Tigers beat the Ducks 22-19, but while all those players are long gone, there's plenty of interesting things to keep an eye on here. Auburn may have the best defensive line in the country, and it will be going helmet-to-helmet against an Oregon offensive line that many feel may be one of the best in its own right. Then there's the quarterback battle between Oregon's Heisman Trophy hopeful Justin Herbert and Auburn true freshman Bo Nix.

So yes, there's a lot to look forward to in this one, even if there might not be as much on the line as some would have you believe. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Auburn vs. Oregon. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

