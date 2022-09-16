The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions seek their 15th consecutive regular-season victory against non-conference teams when they visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Penn State (2-0) is coming off a 46-10 rout of Ohio in which it racked up 572 yards of total offense. Auburn (2-0) overcame a halftime deficit last week to post a 24-16 victory against San Jose State. The Nittany Lions improved to 2-1 in the all-time series with a 28-20 home victory last season.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 3-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Penn State vs. Auburn spread: Nittany Lions -3

Penn State vs. Auburn over/under: 48 points

Penn State vs. Auburn money line: Nittany Lions -155, Tigers +130

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven meetings with SEC teams

AUB: The Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Penn State vs. Auburn streaming: Watch on Paramount+

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions registered 234 yards on the ground against Ohio, with Nicholas Singleton recording 179 on only 10 carries. The freshman's performance ended Penn State's streak of 17 consecutive games without a 100-yard rusher. Singleton, who had the same amount of carries in the season opener against Purdue but gained only 31 yards, leads the FBS with an average of 10.5 yards per attempt.

Singleton ran for 70- and 44-yard touchdowns versus the Bobcats to become the first Nittany Lion with multiple scoring runs of 40-plus yards in a game since 2022, when Larry Johnson had three against Indiana. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford also ran for a TD while throwing for 213 yards and a score before handing the reins to freshman Drew Allar, who completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses. Penn State had a school-record 17 different players haul in a pass last week after a total of only 15 had receptions last season.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers have lost only one of their last 47 home games against non-conference opponents and enter Saturday with a 17-game winning streak in such contests. Auburn outgained San Jose State 210-54 on the ground last week and rushed for all three of its touchdowns. Robby Ashford led the team with 61 yards on seven carries while fellow quarterback T.J. Finley ran for one of the TDs.

Junior Tank Bigsby and sophomore Jarquez Hunter scored as well, giving Auburn two of the six SEC players with at least three rushing touchdowns this season. Hunter leads the Tigers with four TDs on the ground after registering three as a freshman. Auburn has allowed fewer than 400 yards in five consecutive games dating back to 2021 after holding San Jose State to 326 last week.

