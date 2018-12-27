Auburn vs. Purdue, Music City Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Auburn started the season ranked in the AP top 10, only to struggle offensively en route to a disappointing 7-5 record and coaching drama heading into the offseason. Purdue become one of college football's darlings with the 29-point victory over Ohio State, but lost three of its last five to finish the regular season 6-6.

Will the Tigers or Boilermakers finish the season on a high note? Let's break down the matchup and make a pick.

Viewing information

Event: Music City Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Auburn: The Tigers have struggled along the offensive line all year, which has derailed the normally stout rushing attack and forced quarterback Jarrett Stidham to make too many quick decisions. As a result, Malzahn's once promising season deteriorated to a point that rumors about his status with the program began to surface following the Iron Bowl. What wasn't in doubt this season was the defense. The Tigers are tied for third in the SEC in tackles for loss with 89 and sacks with 35, and are second in the SEC in defensive red zone touchdown percentage at 32.35 percent. It did get worn down as the season progressed, though. The Tigers gave up more yards per play every month since the start of the season, and allowed 5.98 in the month of November.

Purdue: Wide receiver Rondale Moore was named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year after a sensational season in West Lafayette. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder had 1,164 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 203 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 599 kickoff return yards and 82 yards on punt returns. He immediately developed a connection with quarterback David Blough, which helped the Boilermakers make their second bowl game in as many years under coach Jeff Brohm. The defense, though, has been a problem. It's given up 441.5 yards per play in 2018 (13th in the Big Ten), and is tied for last in the conference in tackles for loss (54).

Game prediction, picks

If you want sloppy, this one will be for you. The Tigers defense will shut down Blough and Moore now that they've had some time to recharge after carrying the Tigers for the entire season. But will the Tigers score? The long break won't help the offensive line or running game, which suggests that this will be a punt-fest. I do wonder if Malzahn will give Stidham a courtesy drive or two before pulling him and letting his younger quarterbacks get some game time. Malik Willis can't use a redshirt, but Cord Sandberg and Joey Gatewood can. I doubt Malzahn does that, though. Stidham will have enough success in his final game as a Tiger to earn a close win, but not a cover. Pick: Purdue (+3.5)

