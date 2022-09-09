The San Jose State Spartans will take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is coming off a 6-7 season last year and won its season opener last week while San Jose State went 5-7 in 2021 and also won its opener. Both teams played FCS opponents with Auburn comfortably defeating Mercer 42-16 while San Jose State had to grind out a 21-17 win over Portland State. This will be the third all-time meeting between these two programs with Auburn sweeping a pair of home games against San Jose State in 2014 and 2015.

Auburn vs. San Jose State spread: Auburn -23

Auburn vs. San Jose State over-under: 50.5 points

What you need to know about Auburn

On Saturday, the Tigers turned the game against the Mercer Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 497 yards to 271. Auburn made easy work of Mercer and carried off a 42-16 victory. Running back Tank Bigsby had a stellar game for Auburn as he rushed for two touchdowns and 147 yards on 16 carries.

Bigsby was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 and made a sizable impact as a freshman as well. Now he's the clear focal point of the Auburn offense and he'll have to be priority No. 1 for the Spartans. Third-year linebacker Cam Riley had 15 tackles in the win and has already bested his previous career high (14) from last season in a single game.

What you need to know about San Jose State

Meanwhile, SJSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Portland State Vikings on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. The Spartans were outgained by 107 yards (395 to 288) but played opportunistic defense and swung the game on three major mistakes by the Vikings.

Jordan Cobbs and Kenyon Reed both had interceptions while Shamar Garrett recovered a fumble to help San Jose win the turnover battle 3-0. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro completed 15-of-30 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown but did manage a pair of rushing touchdowns to salvage an otherwise uneven performance.

