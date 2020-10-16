The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Auburn is 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. It's the 13th all-time meeting between these two cross-division foes and Auburn has won eight in a row dating back to 1996.

The Tigers are favored by three-points in the latest Auburn vs. South Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 51.5.

Here are several college football odds for South Carolina vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. South Carolina spread: Auburn -3

Auburn vs. South Carolina over-under: 51.5 points

Auburn vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina +140, Auburn -160

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks blew past the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-7 last week. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Gamecocks had established a 27-7 advantage. Running back Kevin Harris had a stellar game for South Carolina as he rushed for two TDs and 171 yards on 21 carries. Harris put himself on the highlight reel with an 88-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.

Harris has been one of the best backs in the SEC so far this season, rushing for 326 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine catches for 65 yards and a score. Shi Smith is also one of the more reliable receivers in the conference after entering the season with 117 career receptions. He's caught 26 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

What you need to know about Auburn

Meanwhile, Auburn squeaked by the Arkansas Razorbacks by less than a field goal, winning 30-28. QB Bo Nix and RB Tank Bigsby were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former passed for one TD and 187 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards. Bigsby picked up 146 yards on the ground on 20 carries. It was Auburn's best game offensively by a wide margin and the Tigers will look to build off the 446-yard performance on Saturday.

Auburn enters Saturday's SEC showdown having won 12 of its last 17 games. However, the Tigers are just 2-5 in their last seven games on the road.

How to make Auburn vs. South Carolina picks

