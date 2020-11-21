The No. 23 Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Tennessee is 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Vols are just 1-4-1 against the spread. Auburn has a 3-3 ATS mark.

The Tigers are favored by 10 points in the Auburn vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under is set at 49.5 points. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. Tennessee spread: Auburn -10

Auburn vs. Tennessee over-under: 50 points

Auburn vs. Tennessee money line: Auburn -360, Tennessee +285

What you need to know about Auburn

It has been an up-and-down campaign for the Tigers, but they played perhaps their best game last time they were on the field. Auburn beat LSU 48-11 on Oct. 31 as quarterback Bo Nix threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Nix also added 81 yards and a score on the ground, while running back Tank Bigsby had 71 yards and two scores on the ground.

Defensively, Auburn played extremely well in that matchup as well, and the Tigers are giving up a very respectable 22.8 points per game on the season. They gave up just 32 rushing yards against LSU and also forced three turnovers. And this is a series that Auburn has played well in overall in recent years, winning six of the last seven against the Volts.

What you need to know about Tennessee

The Vols did, however, win in their last matchup against Auburn, upsetting the Tigers 30-24 on The Plains in 2018. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a big day in that matchup, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns. But the senior has struggled this year and has been in and out of the lineup due to inconsistent play and then a head injury in Tennessee's last game against Arkansas.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn't revealed if Guarantano will get the start on Saturday. Freshman Harrison Bailey saw some action against the Razorbacks and could get an opportunity. While Tennessee's offense has struggled, running back Eric Gray has produced some solid results. He ran 31 times for 123 yards and a score against Arkansas.

