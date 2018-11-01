Auburn vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M football game
Who's Playing
Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (away)
Current records: Auburn 5-3; Texas A&M 5-3
What to Know
Auburn have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Texas A&M at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Auburn are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point point margin of victory.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Auburn and Ole Miss two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Auburn wrapped it up with a 31-16 win. JaTarvious Whitlow, who picked up 170 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD, was a major factor in Auburn's success.
As for Texas A&M, it's was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They took a hard 13-28 fall against Miss. State.
Auburn's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Texas A&M's loss dropped them down to 5-3. The Auburn defense got after the quarterback against Ole Miss to the tune of five sacks, so Texas A&M's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Aggies.
This season, Auburn are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas A&M, they are 4-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.
- 2017 - Texas A&M Aggies 27 vs. Auburn Tigers 42
- 2016 - Auburn Tigers 16 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 29
- 2015 - Texas A&M Aggies 10 vs. Auburn Tigers 26
-
