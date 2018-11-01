Auburn vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (away)

Current records: Auburn 5-3; Texas A&M 5-3

What to Know

Auburn have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Texas A&M at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Auburn are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Auburn and Ole Miss two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Auburn wrapped it up with a 31-16 win. JaTarvious Whitlow, who picked up 170 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD, was a major factor in Auburn's success.

As for Texas A&M, it's was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They took a hard 13-28 fall against Miss. State.

Auburn's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Texas A&M's loss dropped them down to 5-3. The Auburn defense got after the quarterback against Ole Miss to the tune of five sacks, so Texas A&M's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Aggies.

This season, Auburn are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas A&M, they are 4-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.