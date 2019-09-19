Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 roll

It's an early SEC West showdown on Saturday afternoon when the No. 8 Auburn Tigers and No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies face off at Kyle Field. The winner of the game will remain in contention for a spot in Atlanta to play for the conference title. The Tigers have started 3-0, and while the passing game is off to a slow start, the running game averages 281.7 yards per game. The Aggies' only loss is to defending national champion Clemson, and the offense averages 466.7 yards per game. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in College Station. The Aggies are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, and the over-under is set at 48. Before you make lock in your Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks, you should listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Texas A&M has run wild the first three games, led by Isaiah Spiller's 246 yards on 28 carries. The offense was held in check against Clemson, but Spiller has topped 100 yards in the other two games. Quarterback Kellen Mond has passed for 747 yards and has a plethora of talented receivers available, led by Jhamon Ausbon, who's recorded 17 catches for 253 yards and two scores. Mond has been inconsistent early, but he accounted for 3,581 yards last season and can be game-changing at times.

The Aggies are 18th in the nation in total defense, allowing an average of 268.3 yards per game, and they've allowed just 11.3 points per contest. Junior linebacker Buddy Johnson leads the unit, which has forced six turnovers in three games.

The Aggies boast talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread on Saturday afternoon.

Thats because the Tigers are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who became an immediate legend when he rallied the Tigers past Oregon in Week 1. The true freshman has been inconsistent, as expected, but he has passed for 545 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Receiver Eli Stove has been his top target, with 16 catches for 133 yards. The Tigers also seem to have found another prolific running back in JaTarvious Whitlow, who is 10th in the nation with 341 rushing yards. He ran for 135 yards and two scores in last week's dominant performance against Kent State.

The Tigers piled up 633 yards last week and are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

