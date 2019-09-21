Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from projection model on 30-10 roll

It's a showdown for a chance to challenge for the SEC West title as the 8th-ranked Auburn Tigers visit No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Kyle Field. The Tigers appear to have found their latest star running back in JaTarvious Whitlow, who has 341 rushing yards during a 3-0 start that includes a comeback victory against Oregon. The Aggies are building a strong foundation under Jimbo Fisher, but a loss to defending champ Clemson put them in a hole early in the national picture. They have the talent to match Auburn, with running back Isaiah Spiller leading the offense with 246 yards. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Aggies are favored by four points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, and the over-under is 48. Before you make your picks for Auburn vs. Texas A&M, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas A&M hasn't missed a beat since losing top running back Jashaun Corbin to a hamstring injury against Clemson. Spiller has picked up the slack, averaging 8.8 yards on his 28 carries. Mond has had been up and down, but he usually is putting up good numbers thanks to targets like Jhamon Ausbon, who has 253 receiving yards and two TDs, and Kendrick Rogers, who has added 155 yards on 13 catches. Mond had 3,581 total yards last season, and he is a capable quarterback when he gets rolling.

The Aggies defense allows just 11.3 points and 268.3 yards per game, with linebacker Buddy Johnson the leading tackler with 14. Anthony Hines III and Demani Richardson each have 11. The Auburn receivers could have trouble against the Texas A&M secondary. Cornerbacks Roney Elam and Myles Jones each have two passes defended and two interceptions. The Aggies, who drilled Kent State 62-3 last week, are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven following a game in which they allowed less than 20 points.

The Aggies boast talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn has a long history of star tailbacks, and Whitlow appears to be the latest. His rushing total is 10th in the nation, and he has scored three TDs, including two last week, when he ran for 135 yards. True freshman Bo Nix calls the signals, and while he has been rattled at times, he has 545 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Big-play receiver Seth Williams (16.2 yards per catch) is questionable with a shoulder injury, but Will Hastings has filled that role with a 17.7-yard average on his seven catches and Eli Stove has been steady, leading the team with 16 catches for 133 yards and two TDs. The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an offensive output of than 450 yards in their previous game. They had 633 yards last week.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Auburn?