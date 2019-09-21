Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 30-10 roll

SEC West positioning is on the line when the No. 8 Auburn Tigers and No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies face off at Kyle Field. Behind a strong running game and a young quarterback, the Tigers have started 3-0, including a win in Week 1 against a ranked Oregon team. The Aggies continue a rugged schedule that includes an early loss to defending national champion Clemson. They are led by running back Isaiah Spiller, who has topped 100 yards in two of three games, and quarterback Kellen Mond, who has 747 passing yards. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in College Station. The Aggies are 4-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, and the over-under is 47.5. Before you make your Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas A&M hasn't missed a beat since losing top running back Jashaun Corbin to a hamstring injury against Clemson. Spiller has picked up the slack, averaging 8.8 yards on his 28 carries. Mond has had been up and down, but he usually is putting up good numbers thanks to targets like Jhamon Ausbon, who has 253 receiving yards and two TDs, and Kendrick Rogers, who has added 155 yards on 13 catches. Mond had 3,581 total yards last season, and he is a capable quarterback when he gets rolling.

The Aggies defense allows just 11.3 points and 268.3 yards per game, with linebacker Buddy Johnson the leading tackler with 14. Anthony Hines III and Demani Richardson each have 11. The Auburn receivers could have trouble against the Texas A&M secondary. Cornerbacks Roney Elam and Myles Jones each have two passes defended and two interceptions. The Aggies, who drilled Kent State 62-3 last week, are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven following a game in which they allowed less than 20 points.

The Aggies boast talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread on Saturday afternoon.

Thats because the Tigers are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who became an immediate legend when he rallied the Tigers past Oregon in Week 1. The true freshman has been inconsistent, as expected, but he has passed for 545 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Receiver Eli Stove has been his top target, with 16 catches for 133 yards. The Tigers also seem to have found another prolific running back in JaTarvious Whitlow, who is 10th in the nation with 341 rushing yards. He ran for 135 yards and two scores in last week's dominant performance against Kent State.

The Tigers piled up 633 yards last week and are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

