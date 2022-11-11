The Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers will both be trying to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive when they face each other on Saturday night. Texas A&M is riding a five-game losing streak following a 41-24 loss to Florida last week. Auburn is on a five-game skid of its own after losing to Mississippi State in overtime. The Aggies are 3-5-1 against the spread, while Auburn is 3-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 2 points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Texas A&M and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Auburn -2

Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 48 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Auburn -125, Texas A&M 105

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn is on a five-game losing streak, but it has been playing some competitive games during this rough stretch. The Tigers have lost close games to LSU and Mississippi State, with the loss to the Bulldogs coming in overtime. Junior running back Tank Bigsby has rushed for 676 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams is going to serve as the interim coach for the first time at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night after taking over when Bryan Harsin was fired last week. Auburn erased a 21-point deficit in its first game under Williams, which is a good sign heading into this game. Texas A&M has lost five straight games for the first time since 1980 and has no confidence playing under Jimbo Fisher right now.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M was picked to finish second in the SEC West this season and still has plenty of talent on the roster, so the Aggies could have value as underdogs against an Auburn team that already fired its coach. Fisher is trying to regain some job stability, making this in an important game. Auburn freshman quarterback Robby Ashford has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns, completing just half of his passes.

Junior running back Devon Achane has rushed for 887 yards and six touchdowns for Texas A&M, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart has been a bright spot, catching 46 passes for 598 yards and two scores. Texas A&M has covered the spread in four of its last five trips to Auburn, which has covered just four times in its last 14 games overall.

