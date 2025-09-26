An SEC matchup has the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) hosting the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies haven't played in two weeks, but they defeated Notre Dame 41-40 on Sept. 13. Meanwhile, Auburn had its three-game win streak halted last time out. The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners beat the Tigers 24-17 last weekend. In 2024, Auburn took down the Aggies 43-41 in a four OT battle.

Kickoff from Kyle Field in College Station, TX, is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 7-7. The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Texas A&M. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Auburn vs. Texas A&M:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread Aggies -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under 52.5 points Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line Aggies -235, Tigers +192 Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine Auburn vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies are averaging 480.3 total yards of offense, with 42.3 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 869 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 142 yards. In the win over Notre Dame, Reed tossed 360 passing yards and two scores.

Sophomore receiver Mario Craver is a big-play weapon, ranking third in the nation in receiving yards (443) and first in receiving yards per game (147.7). In his last outing versus the Fighting Irish, Craver reeled in seven passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver KC Concepcion also has 13 catches for 227 receiving yards and three scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold has been solid under center. He's completed 68% of his throws for 721 passing yards, five passing scores, and no interceptions. Arnold has added 181 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiah Cobb is leading the team in rushing yards (375) with four touchdowns and 7.2 yards per carry.

The Alabama native has gone over 100 yards in two games this season. Sophomore receiver Cam Coleman has 13 catches with team-highs in receiving yards (237) and yards per reception (18.2). In his previous contest, Coleman had three grabs for 88 receiving yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks

