Auburn vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

One of the key matchups in the race for the SEC West sees No. 8 Auburn facing No. 17 Texas A&M in Kyle Field. The Tigers were able to escape the opening weekend with a thrilling comeback win against a ranked Oregon, and they might need some of that magic again on Saturday if they hope to improve to 4-0 on the season. Texas A&M, though it has already taken one loss this year at No. 1 Clemson, has turned its attention to the conference schedule and the chance to make a run at the division title in Year 2 under Jimbo Fisher.

Gus Malzahn and Jimbo Fisher have their own history from the 2013 BCS Championship Game, and last year's meeting came down to the wire as Auburn defeated Texas A&M 28-24 with a late go-ahead touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham.

Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, on the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.