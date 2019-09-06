Auburn vs. Tulane: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 10 Auburn (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: Auburn 1-0-0; Tulane 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Auburn 8-5-0; Tulane 7-6-0;

What to Know

Tulane will take on Auburn at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

When you finish with 303 more yards than your opponent like Tulane did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victor by a 42-14 margin over FIU. QB Justin McMillan did work as he picked up 51 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Oregon, but they still walked away with a 27-21 win.

The Green Wave are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulane was ninth in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 41. As for Auburn, they ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 9 overall. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Green Wave.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.