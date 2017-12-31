Auburn vs. UCF, Peach Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream, watch online

UCF enters the Peach Bowl as the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0, fresh off the program's third American Athletic Conference championship in five years. The Knights' success helped launch head coach Scott Frost into the coaching carousel as one of the hottest candidates to make a jump to the Power Five, and in early December, he was introduced as the next head coach at Nebraska, where the Lincoln native led the Cornhuskers to a national championship as a senior in 1997.

In an uncommon, but not unprecedented move, Frost and his staff have decided to coach the bowl game in an effort to finish out a perfect season with a Peach Bowl win. The challenge will be tough against an Auburn team that was all but destined for a playoff spot until falling short against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 1 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Auburn: With Gus Malzahn turning down Arkansas' offer to come home and take over the Razorbacks' program, all eyes turned not only to this game, but the 2018 season. A veteran defense will certainly take a hit because of graduation and NFL Draft exits, and it's possible that the team on the field in Atlanta is a closer representation of what we will see from the Tigers in 2018. Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham and running back Kerryon Johnson will both play but it's possible that either, or both could announce their intentions to enter the NFL Draft after the game. Running back Kam Pettway did not travel with the team, All-American cornerback Carlton Davis is not expected to play and could declare for the NFL Draft as well.

Auburn wants to win this game, but it's also possible that the extra practices and the bowl experience will have a greater impact on the underclassmen who will lead a revenge tour in 2018 with eyes on claiming the SEC championship.

UCF: While Frost and several offensive assistants are leaving, the hire of Josh Huepel all but guarantees the continuation of an explosive offense in Orlando. Quarterback McKenzie Milton earned AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 35 touchdowns and totaling 3,795 passing yards this season while adding 497 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. The No. 1 offense in the nation has just two seniors, so this matchup with Auburn should serve as a preview of what we expect will be another dynamic Milton-led attack in 2018.

Prediction



No defenses in the American Athletic Conference can be compared to Auburn, which might have one of the five best defenses in the country. Even with Davis and others missing in action, I think Milton will find it tough to string together long touchdown drives against a defensive front that is this athletic. Teams that tried to get Auburn moving side-to-side this year found no room so if UCF can't establish a downfield passing attack it could be a long game. There's a chance that this game turns into a back-and-forth shootout, but I like Auburn's defense to set the tone early while Kerryon Johnson and Jarrett Stidham pick apart the Knights' defense and cruise to a comfortable two-score win. Pick: Auburn -9.5

