The Auburn Tigers will play their first game under head coach Hugh Freeze when they host the UMass Minutemen on Saturday afternoon. Freeze took the job at Auburn following coaching stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. UMass opened its second season under coach Don Brown with a 41-30 win at New Mexico State in Week 0. This is the first all-time meeting between these programs.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 35 points in the latest Auburn vs. UMass odds, while the over/under at 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Auburn vs. UMass spread: Auburn -35

Auburn vs. UMass over/under: 51.5 points

Auburn vs. UMass money line: Auburn: -10000, UMass: +1850

Why Auburn can cover

Freeze completely overhauled the roster when he arrived on the Plains, with one of his biggest additions being quarterback Payton Thorne. The two-time Michigan State captain beat out Robby Ashford for the starting job after passing for 6,494 yards and 49 touchdowns in 26 career starts for the Spartans. Auburn added several key pieces along the offensive and defensive lines as well.

The Tigers have running back Jarquez Hunter back after he rushed for 688 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He is facing a UMass defense that allowed 470 total yards against New Mexico State last week, so the Minutemen will have trouble slowing down the Tigers on Saturday. UMass has only covered the spread seven times in its last 20 games as an underdog.

Why UMass can cover

UMass was able to get some game action under its belt in Week 0 when it picked up a 41-30 win at New Mexico State as a 7-point road underdog. The Minutemen forced three turnovers and recorded three sacks in the upset. They also rushed for nearly 200 yards, led by a 96-yard day from junior quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.

He also threw for 192 yards and scored a rushing touchdown while not being sacked. Junior running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Minutemen are comfortable playing as heavy underdogs against SEC teams, covering the spread in nine consecutive games against SEC foes. Meanwhile, Auburn has failed to cover the spread in its last six September contests. See which team to pick here.

