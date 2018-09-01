Auburn vs. Washington odds: Week 1 college football picks, lines from expert on 8-1 roll

Of the many spectacular Week 1 college football contests slated for Saturday, few have the pedigree of No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn -- two teams that have never faced off against each other. The lone top-10 matchup on the slate also pits two College Football Playoff contenders desperate for a win to get the inside track. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the line has changed drastically. Auburn opened as a 2.5-point underdog and is now favored by 2.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 50.5 to 48.5. Before you make your Auburn vs. Washington picks, you need to hear what SportsLine college football expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. And loaded with decades of college football expertise, he is a perfect 4-0 in his previous four Auburn selections and is riding a 4-1 Washington streak

Hartstein knows Washington quarterback Jake Browning is back for his senior season. His stats dropped off a bit last year, but he still threw for 2,719 yards and 19 touchdowns. As great as Browning has been, he's gotten plenty of support in the backfield from Myles Gaskin. The do-it-all back has rushed for at least 1,000 years in each of his first three seasons.

While Browning's primary receiving targets will be Ty Jones and Aaron Fuller, who caught 26 passes in limited action last season, watch out for fourth-year wideout Chico McClatcher. He's just 5-foot-7, but has incredible quickness and elusiveness. Expect him to be Browning's primary dump-off while trying to avoid the sack.

But the Huskies aren't the only ones sporting game-changing offensive weapons. The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 campaign in which they averaged 218 rushing yards per game. Losing Kerryon Johnson and his 1,391 yards will be difficult to replicate, but Malzahn has faith in Kam Martin, who put up 453 yards and three scores in 2017. Sophomore Salvon Ahmed and redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow could also see snaps.

Complimenting the ground game is quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 3,158 yards and 18 scores in 2017. His go-to wideouts are Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton. Davis, a senior, snagged five TDs and over 800 receiving yards last season, while junior Slayton corralled 643 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Defensively, both teams are stout up front. The Huskies ranked fourth in the nation against the run in 2017. They'll need to be stiff against the Tigers, who love to pound the rock. Auburn was stingy last season in scoring defense, allowing 18.5 points per game and held six opponents to 14 points or less.

