Auburn vs. Washington score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 6 Washington and No. 9 Auburn get it on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and you can bet there is added attention on the game as it is the only meeting of top 10 teams on opening weekend. Something's gotta give on when these two square off in Atlanta, and though neither will be eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration with a loss, the game will be exceedingly important for Washington's hopes considering the Pac-12's lack of national success in recent years.

The Tigers take the field Saturday led by star quarterback Jarrett Stidham and a stellar defensive front that will look to exploit the absence of star Huskies left tackle Trey Adams, who didn't make the trip across the country. Meanwhile, Huskies quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin lead Chris Petersen's squad against an SEC foe in a game that could carry enormous weight for the entire Pac-12

