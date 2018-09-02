Auburn vs. Washington score: No. 9 Tigers make statement with win over No. 6 Huskies

ATLANTA -- No. 9 Auburn's defense roared Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a 21-16 win over No. 6 Washington, the only meeting between top 10 teams in Week 1.

With under two minutes to play at the Auburn 43-yard-line, Tigers defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant sacked Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on third down, and defensive back Smoke Monday got into the backfield and forced an incomplete pass on fourth down to cap off a defensive slugfest.

It was a fitting end to a game that saw the Tigers notch seven tackles for loss and five sacks while dominating the line of scrimmage from the outset.

What did we learn Saturday afternoon?

1. Auburn's defense is legit: The Tigers held Washington to 398 total yards, 3.1 yards per rush and consistently found their way into the Huskies backfield to disrupt plays. New starting Buck linebacker Nick Coe looked like an absolute force off the edge for coordinator Kevin Steele's defense with one sack, two tackles for loss and a huge forced fumble that stalled a Washington drive late in the third quarter. That's important for the Tigers because Coe is filling in for recently-departed Jeff Holland -- the only contributing member of the Tigers defensive line to move on after last season.

The combination of a new star at Buck with a deep, experienced and versatile interior defensive front makes this defense incredibly dangerous. What's more, the confidence they gained by slowing down a top-tier offense when it had to in order to win the game will be invaluable moving for.

After all, the Auburn offense can't stay down forever, right? Right?

2. Washington's wide receivers are wizards: If it wasn't for quarterback Jake Browning and a sizzling group of wide receivers, the Huskies might not have had any offense at all. In the second and third quarters -- when Washington began chipping away -- Browning began dropping dimes to a talented group including leading receiver Aaron Fuller (seven catches, 135 yards).

These weren't your ordinary catches. They were masterpieces that will appear on every sizzle reel for the rest of the season -- like the catch below from Quinten Pounds.

Washington WR Quinten Pounds just needed one hand for this TD.pic.twitter.com/F3WPGLjRHV — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 1, 2018

If the passing game for Washington can click like this moving forward, the Huskies will be just fine.

