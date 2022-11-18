Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Auburn

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Auburn 4-6

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Auburn Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Rice Owls typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Hilltoppers proved too difficult a challenge. WKU steamrolled past the Owls 45-10 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point WKU had established a 31-10 advantage. Their QB Austin Reed did his thing and passed for three TDs and 366 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Reed's 62-yard touchdown toss to WR Daewood Davis in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

WKU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Auburn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, sneaking past 13-10. RB Jarquez Hunter was the offensive standout of the contest for Auburn, picking up 121 yards on the ground on 13 carries. This was the first time Hunter has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Hilltoppers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

WKU is now 7-4 while the Tigers sit at 4-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WKU comes into the contest boasting the third most passing touchdowns in the nation at 33. But Auburn ranks 12th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.