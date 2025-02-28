Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was recently diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer, the school announced Friday. He is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities while undergoing treatment.

"Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable," the university wrote in a statement released on social media. "Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings."

Auburn is gearing up for its third season under Freeze. The Tigers are set to commence their spring practice on March 25, one week after the school returns to classes from spring break.

Freeze holds an 11-14 record through his first two seasons at Auburn with a 5-11 mark in conference play. The Tigers capped the 2023 season with an appearance in the Music City Bowl, though they failed to qualify for the postseason after posting a 5-7 record in 2024.

Prior to taking over at Auburn, Freeze had head-coaching stints at Liberty (2019-22), Ole Miss (2012-16) and Arkansas State (2011). He has also head assistant coaching posts at Ole Miss and Arkansas State.