Austin Peay freshman football player Jeremiah Collins died Friday night in what the Associated Press is reporting was a single-car crash in Clarksville, Tenn. Collins, per the officials, was driving a pickup truck before the vehicle flipped several time after Collins lost control while exiting a highway. Collins received treatment at the crash site but was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

"We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins," Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said in a statement released by the school. "Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer."

Police, according to ESPN, said Collins was speeding at the time of the crash, though there were no signs of driver impairment. Collins was 18 years old.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today," Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

Collins, part of Austin Peay's 2023 signing class, graduated in the spring from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., where he was part of a team that won a state championship in 2022. Austin Peay said it will have no further comment on Collins' death at this time.