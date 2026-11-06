Missouri has re-signed quarterback Austin Simmons for the 2027 season, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. That gives the Tigers stability at the most important position on the field ahead of what could be a hectic offseason in the portal.

After beginning the 2025 season as the starting quarterback at Ole Miss, Simmons lost his job to Trinidad Chambliss and transferred to Missouri in the offseason. Through eight games, Simmons has been an excellent fit and has the Tigers in the mix to reach the College Football Playoff.

In his first season as a Tiger, Simmons has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. It helps that Simmons has some of the best weapons in the SEC around him, as Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode are two of the top eight receivers in the conference.

That trio has powered a passing offense that ranks fourth in the conference at 257.1 yards per game and 26th in EPA per dropback at 0.19. That aerial attack has been the biggest driver of Missouri's offense this season, and that should remain the case in 2027.

With Simmons guaranteed to remain in Columbia, that allows Missouri to start getting its ducks in a row for portal season. If the Tigers play their cards correctly, they could be a force next fall.

Retaining weapons, replacing OL

Particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, Missouri should have the chance to retain most of its production. Getting the quarterback -- presumably the most expensive player -- locked in will help the Tigers get more cost certainty as it looks to re-sign other players.

The top priorities will obviously be the wide receivers. Olugbode, who has 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, is only a sophomore. He will play at least one more college season, and Missouri needs to make sure he doesn't go anywhere.

Lee, on the other hand, leads the SEC in receiving yards and is a senior. He could chase his NFL dreams, but if he did want to return, there would likely be plenty of interest from other teams. Assuming uses that fifth year of eligibility, Lee might be expensive to re-sign, but it would be worth it based on what he's done with Simmons so far.

The running back situation is similar. Jamal Roberts leads the SEC with 1,005 rushing yards and could make the jump to the NFL. Ahmad Hardy could do the same thing, but he may want to prove to NFL scouts that he's fully healed from the gunshot wound he suffered earlier this year. If Missouri could keep at least one of those players, it would be a great sign for the 2027 offense.

Where the Tigers may need to do some work in the portal is along the offensive line. Missouri has several fifth-year seniors on the interior, and true senior Cayden Lee could be a 2027 NFL Draft pick at left tackle. If the Tigers lose all of those players, they'll have to go portaling, but at least inking Simmons to a new deal now will help the team develop a game plan for rebuilding the offensive line.

Perhaps most importantly, having a talented quarterback like Simmons makes Missouri an appealing spot for current players and prospective portal additions alike. While other teams are bound for a shake-up behind center, Missouri has a proven commodity at quarterback, and that's something Eli Drinkwitz will be able to pitch.