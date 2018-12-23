Authorities question two LSU football players after fatal shooting in Baton Rouge

Two LSU football players were questioned by police following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge. Police say that a victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a truck on Saturday and that the two players were also in the truck. The Advocate reports that the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. Edwards-Helaire is the team's second-leading rusher with 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

According to the reports, the players called 9-1-1 following the shooting and stayed for police to arrive. They were not arrested in the matter and there is no official motive yet for the death. However, an attorney representing the two players says the shooting was an act of self-defense.

"We believe this is an act of self-defense and the evidence will show that," Christopher Murell, one of the attorneys representing the players, told the Advocate on Saturday evening.

LSU athletic director Alleva also commented on the situation shortly after the reports surfaced, though at the time, it was not confirmed that the athletes being questioned were members of the Tigers football team.

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wrote in a statement on Saturday. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."