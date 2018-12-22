Authorities questioning two LSU athletes after fatal shooting in Baton Rouge
The two athletes have not been arrested in the matter
Two LSU athletes are being questioned by police following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge. Police say that a victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a truck on Saturday and that the two athletes were also in the truck.
According to WBRZ, the two athletes are members of the football team, and both WBRZ and The Advocate report that one of the players is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, LSU has not yet confirmed that Helaire or any other football players were involved in the incident. Edwards-Helaire is the team's second-leading rusher with 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wrote in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."
According to the reports, the student-athletes called 9-1-1 following the shooting and stayed for police to arrive. They have not been arrested in the matter and there is no motive yet for the death.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Troy vs Buffalo pick, live stream
Two conference runners-up do battle in Mobile
-
Memphis-Wake gets wild in final moments
The Birmingham Bowl certainly didn't lack points or drama
-
2018 Dollar General Bowl odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Buffalo football
-
Memphis RB ties NCAA kickoff TD record
Pollard returned a kickoff 97 yards to put the Tigers up 28-10 over Wake Forest
-
Army vs Houston pick, live stream
Army is looking for its first 11-win season while Houston is trying to salvage a disappointing...
-
2018 Armed Forces Bowl odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Houston vs. Army 10,000 times.