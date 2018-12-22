Authorities questioning two LSU athletes after fatal shooting in Baton Rouge

Two LSU athletes are being questioned by police following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge. Police say that a victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a truck on Saturday and that the two athletes were also in the truck.

According to WBRZ, the two athletes are members of the football team, and both WBRZ and The Advocate report that one of the players is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, LSU has not yet confirmed that Helaire or any other football players were involved in the incident. Edwards-Helaire is the team's second-leading rusher with 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wrote in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."

According to the reports, the student-athletes called 9-1-1 following the shooting and stayed for police to arrive. They have not been arrested in the matter and there is no motive yet for the death.