Baker Mayfield details strained relationship with coach Kliff Kingsbury while at Texas Tech

Baker Mayfield may have won the Heisman Trophy with Oklahoma, but the Austin, Texas, native hasn't forgotten his roots. Mayfield played one season with Texas Tech in 2013, the same year that coach Kliff Kingsbury arrived. The rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback went 5-0 as a starter that season, but in an interview with Fox Sports for the docuseries "All The Way Up," he said that Kingsbury treated Mayfield like a star -- before ghosting the quarterback when he sprained his MCL in a 54-16 win over Kansas.

"All of a sudden it was as if I hadn't played for him, hadn't done anything for him. It was just different after I got hurt," Mayfield said, per TMZ.

Mayfield's father, meanwhile, added that Kingsbury "completely withdrew his contact." In fact, he revealed that Kingsbury "didn't talk to Baker. He didn't include Baker in the meetings."

As for Mayfield, the final straw was when the former walk-on wasn't offered a scholarship for his efforts with Texas Tech.

"I've invested a lot into this and now you're telling me you don't have a scholarship for a guy who won 5 games after choosing to come here? That was the final straw for me," Mayfield said.

Mayfield threw eight touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman with Texas Tech before the injury. Upon his return, he had four touchdowns and four interceptions, and Texas Tech lost to Kansas State, Baylor and Texas.

Kingsbury offered up a response to TMZ, but he doesn't seem affected by Mayfield's comments.

"I've always been a huge fan of Baker and loved working with him," he said. "He had an incredible career at Oklahoma, and I wish him nothing but continued success as he begins his NFL career."

Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Browns this past spring after a remarkable Oklahoma career. After the Red Raiders quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, he was forced to sit a season due to NCAA undergraduate transfer rules. He went on to rack up 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns as a Sooner, and he never tallied double-digit interceptions.