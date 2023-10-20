Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-3, Ball State 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ball State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

While it was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, Ball State was not quite Toledo's equal in the second half on Saturday. Ball State took a 13-6 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toledo.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan's game on Saturday was all tied up 3-3 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Akron by a score of 17-10. The win was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 37-13 defeat in their prior matchup.

Nobody from Central Michigan had a standout game, but they got scores from Jase Bauer and Myles Bailey.

Central Michigan's victory bumped their season record to 4-3 while Ball State's defeat dropped theirs to 1-6.

While only Central Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 2-5.

Ball State barely slipped by Central Michigan in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, winning 17-16. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ball State.