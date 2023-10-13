Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Toledo 5-1, Ball State 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Ball State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Ball State Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American West battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Toledo will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Ball State lost to Eastern Michigan on the road by a decisive 24-10 margin. Despite 53 more yards than Eastern Michigan, Ball State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Kiael Kelly put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 94 yards on only nine carries.

Ball State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Cole Pearce and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Toledo was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 41-24 victory over UMass.

Dequan Finn had a dynamite game for Toledo, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries. That's the first time this season that Finn rushed for 100 or more yards. Another player making a difference was Peny Boone, who rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.6 yards per carry.

Ball State's loss was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last year), which dropped their overall record down to 1-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance: across that stretch, they only averaged 14.83 points per game. On the other hand, Toledo's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 5-1.

While only Toledo took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Toledo shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 17 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Ball State came up short against Toledo when the teams last played last November, falling 28-21. Will history repeat itself? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Toledo is a big 17-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Ball State.