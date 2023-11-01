The Ball State Cardinals seek their first two-game winning streak of the season when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons for Wednesday night MACtion. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Cardinals (2-6, 1-3) broke a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 win over Central Michigan in their last outing to keep their slim bowl hopes alive and earn their first conference victory. The Falcons (2-2, 4-4) have won three of their past four and are looking to build off a 41-14 victory over Akron in their previous outing. The clubs haven't met since November 2015, with the Falcons taking a 48-10 win on their way to winning the MAC championship.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green point spread: Bowling Green -5

Ball State vs. Bowling Green over/under: 40 points

Ball State vs. Bowling Green money line: Bowling Green -218, Ball State +178

BGU: Leads the all-time series 21-9-1 against Ball State

BSU: The Cardinals have gone Under the total in nine of their last 12 games

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons were expected to be an upper-tier MAC team, but their overall profile has been erratic thus far. All four of their losses have come by at least 10 points and their two MAC defeats have come by an average of 29 points, suggesting a lack of resolve when things don't go their way. However, Bowling Green appears to be peaking at the right time and has posted back-to-back conference victories by double figures.

Last week, they used a 21-0 third-quarter blitz to break open what had been just a 13-7 halftime lead against Akron. The Falcons forced four turnovers and used short fields resulting from three of them to find the end zone on short drives and put the game away. The Falcons didn't need to do much offensively, but they used a steady and balanced rushing attack to pile up 214 ground yards and keep the chains moving. Sophomore running back Terion Stewart led the way with a season-high 131 yards on 19 carries and found the end zone three times. See which team to pick here.

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State coach Mike Neu, who played quarterback for the Cardinals and led them to the 1993 MAC title game in his senior year, has never faced the Falcons in his eight seasons as head coach. He went 1-2-1 as a player against Bowling Green and said he looks forward to renewing the rivalry Wednesday.

Neu told the media this week that his team is in high spirits because it's coming off a victory in its last outing and in part because of the "mini bye," a 10-day stretch between games that allowed for his team to take a few days off and get mentally and physically refreshed for the next challenge.

What's more, the coach said he and his team share in the excitement to be a part of MACtion, the widely used term to describe the late-season run of MAC games on national television in isolated time slots. The tradition has become an iconic ritual among football fans and MAC teams receive more national recognition during these games than at any point in the season. Neu said the team was enthusiastic to be "the only show in town" on the college football landscape Wednesday night. See which team to pick here.

