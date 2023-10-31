The Ball State Cardinals and Bowling Green Falcons are hoping to keep their hopes for a bowl invitation alive Wednesday night when they meet in a primetime MACtion showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Both clubs are coming off perhaps their best all-around performances of the season. Ball State earned its first conference victory of the season last week by toppling Central Michigan 24-17 at home, while Bowling Green posted a 41-14 home win over Akron. The Cardinals (2-6, 1-3) need to win all four of their remaining contests to qualify for a bowl bid, while the Falcons (4-4, 2-2) need to split their last four to become bowl eligible.

The Falcons are 5.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5 in the latest Ball State vs, Bowling Green odds via SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any Ball State vs. Bowling Green picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Ball State vs. Bowling Green and released its MACtion picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Ball State vs. Bowling Green:

Ball State vs. Bowling Green point spread: Bowling Green -5.5

Ball State vs. Bowling Green over/under: 39.5 points

Ball State vs. Bowling Green money line: Bowling Green -218, Ball State +178

BGU: Leads the all-time series 21-9-1 against Ball State

BSU: The Cardinals have gone Under the total in nine of their last 12 games

Ball State vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ball State vs. Bowling Green live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons were expected to be an upper-tier MAC team, but their overall profile has been erratic thus far. All four of their losses have come by at least 10 points and their two MAC defeats have come by an average of 29 points, suggesting a lack of resolve when things don't go their way. However, Bowling Green appears to be peaking at the right time and has posted back-to-back conference victories by double figures.

Last week, they used a 21-0 third-quarter blitz to break open what had been just a 13-7 halftime lead against Akron. The Falcons forced four turnovers and used short fields resulting from three of them to find the end zone on short drives and put the game away. The Falcons didn't need to do much offensively, but they used a steady and balanced rushing attack to pile up 214 ground yards and keep the chains moving. Sophomore running back Terion Stewart led the way with a season-high 131 yards on 19 carries and found the end zone three times. See which team to pick here.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals have largely been felled by an inefficient offense that ranks among the worst in the FBS at just 16.1 points per game. Even so, they have some positive elements to build on following an offensive output last week that saw them tie their season high in points against FBS opposition. Two of their three touchdown drives covered 75 yards and their field-goal drive covered 73 yards.

Ball State used a one-two punch in the backfield to lead the way for a 243-yard team rushing effort. Marquez Cooper sparked the offense with 162 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown. Dual-threat quarterback Kiael Kelly rushed 15 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Kelly had meager but efficient numbers in the passing game, going for 13 for 16 for 101 yards. The defense turned in perhaps its best outing of the season, finishing seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Jordan Riley had six total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ball State vs. Bowling Green picks

The model has simulated Ball State vs. Bowling Green 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total and it generated a strong against-the-spread pick that hits more than 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ball State vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ball State vs. Bowling Green spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.