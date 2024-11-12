The Buffalo Bulls (5-4) have the Ball State Cardinals (3-6) coming into town for a MACtion showdown on Tuesday night. The Bulls snapped their two-game skid, defeating Akron 41-30 last week. As for the Cardinals, they've lost two of their last three outings. On Nov. 5, Miami (OH) topped Ball State 27-21. Buffalo has gone 3-2 in conference games this season. Meanwhile, Ball State is 2-3 on MAC games

Kickoff from UB Stadium in Buffalo, NY., is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Ball State has an 11-2 all-time series advantage, but this time around the Bulls are 4.5-point favorites in the Ball State vs. Buffalo odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Ball State vs. Buffalo spread: Bulls -4.5

Ball State vs. Buffalo over/under: 54.5 points

Ball State vs. Buffalo money line: Bulls -197, Cardinals +161

BALL: 6-3 ATS this season

BUFF: 5-4 ATS this season

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo is a run-first group that looks to wear out opposing teams. The Bulls are ranked fifth in the MAC in rushing offense (153.4) with 15 total rushing touchdowns and four yards per carry. Junior running back Al-Jay Henderson has impressive patience and vision as a ball carrier. He has 562 rushing yards, four rushing scores and 5.6 yards per rush this season. The New Jersey native has rushed for 80-plus rushing yards in four straight games.

Last week, he had 107 rushing yards and one touchdown. Sophomore receiver Victor Snow is able to make plays downfield and stretch the field. In 2024, he has 33 catches for a team-high 424 yards, three touchdowns and 12.8 yards per reception. Snow has three games this season with more than 70 receiving yards.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals like to air the ball out and head into this contest ranked fourth in the MAC in passing offense (229.4). Freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza plays with no fear and will take his shots downfield. He's second in the MAC in passing yards (2,029) and third in passing yards per game (225.4). The California native has three games with 280-plus passing yards.

Last week against Miami (OH), he went 23 of 36 for 280 yards. Junior tight end Tanner Koziol has great athleticism and catch radius, making him an easy target. Koziol ranks fifth in the MAC in receiving yards (629) and yards per game (69.9). He has five games this season with at least nine catches and 65-plus receiving yards. On Oct. 26 against Northern Illinois, the Illinois native had nine grabs for 78 yards and two scores.

