Ball State vs. C. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Ball State (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Ball State 4-5; C. Michigan 6-4

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Central Michigan and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Central Michigan ran circles around the Northern Illinois Huskies two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (615 yards vs. 220 yards) paid off. The Chippewas put a hurting on Northern Illinois to the tune of 48-10. Central Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Kobe Lewis led the charge as he rushed for 143 yards and one TD on 17 carries.

Central Michigan's defense was a presence as well, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 35-31 to the Western Michigan Broncos. The losing side was boosted by RB Caleb Huntley, who rushed for 120 yards and one TD on 18 carries. Huntley's performance made up for a slower contest against the Ohio Bobcats three weeks ago.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Ball State's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ball State enters the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for ninth in the the nation. The Chippewas are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for 12th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chippewas.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

C. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.