Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Ball State

Current Records: Connecticut 3-4; Ball State 3-3

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will square off against the Connecticut Huskies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Cardinals dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Central Michigan Chippewas 17-16. No one had a standout game offensively for Ball State, but QB Brady Hunt led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, UConn has finally found some success away from home. They blew past the FIU Panthers 33-12 last week. With UConn ahead 20 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. RB Victor Rosa and RB Devontae Houston were among the main playmakers for UConn as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter picked up 135 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Rosa's longest run was for 61 yards in the third quarter.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Ball State to 3-3 and the Huskies to 3-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.