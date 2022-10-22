Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-3; Ball State 4-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State will be strutting in after a victory while EMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cardinals didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Connecticut Huskies last week, but they still walked away with a 25-21 win. It was another big night for Ball State's RB Carson Steele, who rushed for three TDs and 179 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, EMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 39-10 punch to the gut against the Northern Illinois Huskies last week. QB Taylor Powell had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 197 yards passing.

This next game is expected to be close, with Ball State going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles when the two teams previously met in October of last year, winning 38-31. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does EMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ball State have won four out of their last seven games against Eastern Michigan.