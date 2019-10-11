Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is 3-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while Ball State is 2-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Ball State is 3-2 against the spread; Eastern Michigan is 2-3. The Eagles are favored by one point in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before you make any Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

A win for the Eagles just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 42-16 loss to Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan was down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over Northern Illinois, winning 27-20. RB Caleb Huntley looked sharp as he rushed for 157 yards and two TDs on 35 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Huntley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Huntley scored two touchdowns overall -- his season high.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are fifth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only three on the season. But the Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

So who wins Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.