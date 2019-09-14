Ball State vs. FAU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ball State vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
Ball State (home) vs. FAU (away)
Current Records: Ball State 1-1-0; FAU 0-2-0
What to Know
Ball State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome FAU at Scheumann Stadium at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
When you finish with 292 more yards than your opponent like Ball State did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against Fordham by a conclusive 57-29 score. QB Drew Plitt did work as he passed for 439 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, if FAU was expecting to get some payback for the 36-56 loss against UCF the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. FAU suffered a grim 14-48 defeat to UCF. FAU was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Ball State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while FAU's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Cardinals rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 8 on the season. Less enviably, FAU is eighth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 271 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.99
Odds
The Owls are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - FAU 27 vs. Ball State 31
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 77 degrees.
