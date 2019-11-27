Ball State vs. Miami (OH): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ball State (home) vs. Miami (OH) (away)

Current Records: Ball State 4-7; Miami (OH) 7-4

What to Know

The Miami (OH) RedHawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami (OH) and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Scheumann Stadium. Miami (OH) is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Ball State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The RedHawks ran circles around the Akron Zips last Wednesday, and the extra yardage (353 yards vs. 147 yards) paid off. Miami (OH) had just enough and edged out Akron 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Akron made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The RedHawks' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and embarrassed the Zips' offensive line for a total of 12 sacks for a loss of 68 yards. Leading the way was LB Ivan Pace Jr. and his six sacks.

There was early excitement for Ball State after they claimed the game's first points, but it was the Kent State Golden Flashes who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Ball State as they fell 41-38 to Kent State. RB Caleb Huntley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 192 yards and two TDs on 30 carries.

Miami (OH)'s victory lifted them to 7-4 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ball State comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at ten. Less enviably, the RedHawks are 12th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only nine on the season. Miami (OH) fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Miami (OH) have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last five years.