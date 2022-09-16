Who's Playing

Murray State @ Ball State

Current Records: Murray State 0-2; Ball State 0-2

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Murray State Racers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Scheumann Stadium.

Ball State came up short against the Western Michigan Broncos last week, falling 37-30. The losing side was boosted by RB Carson Steele, who rushed for one TD and 147 yards on 26 carries. Steele's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Cardinals. K Ben VonGunten delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, MSU has to be aching after a bruising 34-3 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last week.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.