Who's Playing

Murray State @ Ball State

Current Records: Murray State 0-2; Ball State 0-2

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will stay at home another week and welcome the Murray State Racers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cardinals came up short against the Western Michigan Broncos last week, falling 37-30. The losing side was boosted by RB Carson Steele, who rushed for one TD and 147 yards on 26 carries. Steele's performance made up for a slower game against the Tennessee Volunteers two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 12 points for Ball State. K Ben VonGunten delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Racers have to be aching after a bruising 34-3 defeat to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last week.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.