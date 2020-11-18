Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ball State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-2; Ball State 1-1

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. NIU will be seeking to avenge the 27-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 5 of last year.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for NIU as they lost 40-10 to the Central Michigan Chippewas on Wednesday. NIU was down 26 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ross Bowers had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 139 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ball State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, winning 38-31. RB Caleb Huntley had a dynamite game for Ball State; he rushed for three TDs and 204 yards on 34 carries.

Ball State's win lifted them to 1-1 while Northern Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if the Cardinals can add another positive mark to their record or if the Huskies can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Ball State's step.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPNews

Series History

Northern Illinois have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.