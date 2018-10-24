Ball State vs. Ohio odds, line, start time: Picks and predictions from model on 5-1 roll

MACtion has become a staple of college football during the week and Thursday brings MAC play between Ohio and visiting Ball State. With Ohio at 4-3 and Ball State at 3-5, both teams need to rack up wins in order to keep bowl eligibility within sight. The Bobcats are 10.5-point home favorites with the total at 64 in the latest Ohio vs. Ball State odds. Before you try locking in your Ohio vs. Ball State picks and predictions, you'll need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is saying.

The model knows Ohio will need to establish itself on the ground if it's going to cover. The Bobcats are 2-1 against the spread as favorites in conference play and in their two covers they averaged 393 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on the ground.

To cover against Ball State, they'll need to get their three-headed monster going early. Running backs A.J. Ouellette and Maleek Irons have combined with quarterback Nathan Rourke for 1,340 yards and 13 touchdowns, with every player rushing for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Just because Ohio can run the ball doesn't mean it'll cover Thursday.

Ball State has proven itself in a tight loss at Notre Dame and in another one-possession loss to Northern Illinois, which is undefeated in MAC play. The Cardinals can be prolific offensively, averaging nearly 440 yards this season and 540 in their three wins.

Quarterback Riley Neal leads that charge for the Cardinals, with nearly 2,200 yards of total offense and 15 total touchdowns on the season. And Ball State's three wins all have one thing in common: Neal has accounted for at least three total touchdowns in each of them.

